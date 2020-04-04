ASBURY, Iowa — Paul J. Waldbillig, 81, of Asbury, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Paul was born July 7, 1938, in Dubuque, son of Joseph and Mary (Hames) Waldbillig. He graduated from Loras Academy, then served in the U.S. Navy. On June 18, 1960, he married Leslie Ann Frohs at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2011. He worked at Celotex, then for the Dubuque Community Schools until 1991. Paul enjoyed traveling, woodworking and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by four children, Mary (Dan) Johnson, of Des Moines, Daniel (Karla) Waldbillig, of Dubuque, Michael Waldbillig, of Nevada, Iowa, and Catherine (Loran) Decker, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Kevin and Krysta Johnson, Megan, Danielle and Joseph Waldbillig, Emily (Bo) Anderson and Leslie Decker; he is also survived by two sisters, Carole (Doug) Crosby and Judy (Eric) Finley; and a brother-in-law, Earl Kinsella.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemarie Sitzman and Delores Kinsella.
Memorials can be sent to 8366 Wildlife Ridge, Dubuque, IA, 52002.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammy, Nicole and Ryan, as well as the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center.