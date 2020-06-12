Robert Lee Cottrell, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens with full military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A live stream of the funeral service will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
He was born on July 12, 1939, in Durango, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Mary (Leslein) Cottrell. Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1959 to 1963 and was in the reserves until 1965. Bob worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 32 years, retiring in 1996, and was a member of UAW Local 94. He was the family historian and an artist. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan and was a stockcar sponsor. He enjoyed going out to eat, playing softball, and bowling.
Bob is survived by his children, Rodrick (Teresa) Cottrell, Michelle (Tom) Kane, and Cindy Cottrell; his grandchildren, Kayla (Alex) Berre, Brandon Kane and Brianna Hillyer; his brother, Jerry (Judie) Cottrell; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cottrell; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Cottrell.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they provided to Bob.