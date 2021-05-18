GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Harold Aloysious Mueller, 89, of Garnavillo, Iowa, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at River Living Center in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Harold was born in Clayton County, Iowa, to Herman and Margaret (Harter) Mueller on December 8, 1931, the youngest of six children.
In March of 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served his country as a corporal front line jeep driver in Korea during the Korean War.
When he returned from the war, he continued to farm until his retirement.
Harold was a member of the Garnavillo Legion Post 0723. Harold looked forward to and enjoyed his yearly reunion with his best army buddies, Bob Leonard and John DeJong.
In his free time, he enjoyed puzzles, fishing, traveling, gardening, country music and visiting with family and friends.
On September 18, 1957, Harold married the love of his life, Lois Schaefers, at Sacred Heart Church in Volga, Iowa, and to this union five children were born.
Left to honor and cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 63 years, Lois, and their children; Joyce (Mike) Marting, of St. Olaf Iowa, Sue (Kremen) Bosworth, of Charlotte, Mich., Doug Mueller, of Muscatine, Iowa, and Stan (Rhonda) Mueller, of Sherrill, Iowa; six grandchildren, Nathan (Reagen) Marting, Ryan (Teri Ann) Marting, Ben (Karen) Bosworth, Sam Bosworth, Adam Mueller and Emily Mueller; six great-granddaughters, Noa, Ella, Emma, Hanna, Azalea, Riverly; one brother, Henry (Rosemary) Mueller, of Garnavillo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harold is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen, in infancy; his parents; siblings, Dorothy (Hubert) Berns, Herman (Theresa) Mueller, Margaret (Hans) Schlueter, Florentina (Leo) Bries.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hoffmann, Mary Eulberg, the Staff and tenants at Rivers Living Center for all their care, compassion and friendship.
In lieu of flowers and all types of sympathy, the family wishes that all memorials be sent to P.O. Box 484 Garnavillo, IA. 52049.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA, where the family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021. Funeral service will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. today, Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Garnavillo, IA.