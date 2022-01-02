SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — James J. Cloos, 94, of Springbrook, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass, also Monday, January 3, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in the church cemetery.
James was born October 14, 1927, in Dubuque, the son of Peter and Viola (Schlegel) Cloos. He married Kathleen E. Gonner on October 14, 1947, and she passed on December 24, 2010. James served his county in the US Merchant Marines during WWII. James co-owned and operated Cloos & Sons’ in Springbrook along with his father Pete Cloos and brother-in-law James Pitts. He served as the Mayor of Springbrook and was Fire Chief for many years for the Springbrook Volunteer Fire Department. James was a longtime member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, reading books as well as his many trips with Kathleen to Las Vegas.
Survivors include his children, Tom (Lois) Cloos, Steven (Colleen) Cloos, Mark (Marlene) Cloos, Patrick (Shirley) Cloos, Fr. Robert Cloos, Barbara (Kenny) Lundin, and Richard Cloos; 19 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; sisters in-law Betty Gonner, Karen Gonner, and Judy Koelker.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Margaret (Cloos) Mueller; a sister and brother-in-law Mary Margaret and James Pitts; brothers and sisters in-law, Norma and Tom Crouch, Milton Gonner, Lloyd Gonner, Glenna and Mark Kueter, Merlin and Marcellene Gonner and David Gonner.
A memorial fund has been established in James’s memory.
A Special Thank You to Mill Valley Care Center for the years of Kindness, Care and Comfort they showed to James.