CASTALIA, Iowa — Jean Ann Szabo, 84, of Castalia, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Castalia, Iowa, with Pastor Daryl Schultz as the officiant. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery in Castalia, Iowa. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.