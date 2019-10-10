Donald J. Balk, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: follows a 3 p.m. prayer service until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, Hoffrmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Carol F. Downey, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. today, until time of services at the funeral home.
Francis E. Heisz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Eastman, Wis.
Charlene M. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas J. Hilby, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel C. Lynch, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Lois A. Knoble, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Terry Miller, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the funeral home.
Sister Geneve Moran, BVM, Dubuque — Services: Immediately following visitation Friday in the Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the chapel.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Shirley A. Tabor, Baldwin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Maquoketa United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Joan M. Taylor, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Joan M. Thompson, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. today at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City, Iowa.
Nancy L. Uhlrich, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Lee White, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.