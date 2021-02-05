Anna Mae (Ann) Hall, 95, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on February 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center from complications of COVID-19, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. Due to the statewide mask mandate, masks are required at the church. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Ann’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Ann was born on December 25, 1925, to John (Jack) and Clara Schrobilgen in the home on their family farm in Center Township, accompanied by her twin sister Kathleen (Kay) Ackerman. She attended grade school at Lahey school, a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended Clarke College.
Ann married Joseph (Joe) Hall November 25, 1948, at St Anthony’s Church. They were married for 56 years prior to his death. They had five children. They were members of Saint Anthony’s Parish since 1965.
Ann worked in the Wahlert Cafeteria, as a bookkeeper and in retail clothing.
Ann golfed until she was 88 years old and bowled in the senior league with her siblings until she was 91. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, watercolor painting, crossword puzzles, playing Euchre and dominos. She was a true Cubs fan and a loyal Democrat.
Ann is survived by five children, Rebecca Hall, of Phoenix, AZ, Joanne Hall (Jill Powell), of Knoxville, TN, Sara (Curt) Fewell, of Fort Lupton, CO, Edward (Sandra) Hall, of Fairview, PA and Heidi (Todd) Inskeep, of Phoenix, AZ. She had 9 grandchildren: Molly and Jordan Clark, Rachel and Vanessa Fewell, David, Jack and Anna Hall, and Michael and Colin Inskeep; and 7 great-grandchildren: Apollo, Úna, Quinton, Lucia, Zadie, Emmett and Declan; brother, Donald Schrobilgen, sisters, Kay Ackerman, Marlene Luchsinger, and Jeanette Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Ann Price and Judy Hall.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Jack and Clara Schrobilgen; brothers, Bill Schrobilgen and John (Bub) Schrobilgen. Also preceding her were brothers-in-law, Francis (Fritz) Ackerman, George Luchsinger, James (Jim) Hall, Edward (Pat) Hall, Al Schiel and Fred Price; sisters-in-law, Marlene Schrobilgen, Mary Schiel, Wilma Burns and Verna Metz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church or Stonehill Care Center.
The family would like to thank Dr. Runde and the staff of Medical Associates and the caregivers at Stonehill Care Center; and Ann’s Avalon Road neighbors and friends who assisted her throughout the years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.