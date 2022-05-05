ELKADER, Iowa — Anita “Billie” Joan Kobliska, 89, of Elkader, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, where services will follow. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elkader.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.

