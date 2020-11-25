BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lester M. Michels, 96, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to Mass on Friday at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial, with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273, will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
During the visitation, the number of people will be limited in the funeral home and you may be asked to patiently wait for your opportunity to show your respects and leave your condolences.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37.
Lester was born February 24, 1924, in Springbrook, the son of Peter and Clara (Gerardy) Michels. He served his country in the US Army during WW II, achieving the rank of Corporal, while serving in combat overseas for 18 months in the 75th Infantry, he earned 2 battle stars and the French Legion of Honor Medal.
Lester married LeAnna Weinschenk on May 6, 1947, at Sts. Peter & Paul in Springbrook.
Lester worked at the Savanna Army Depot, drove school bus, managed the American Legion bar, and he and LeAnna together worked at the Bellevue State Bank before retiring. He served on the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was a Charter Member of the Bellevue Ambulance.
Lester was a member of the VFW, Bellevue American Legion Post #273, Bellevue Golf Club, Knights of Columbus Council 1354-Bellevue and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and passed on that passion to his children and grandchildren, and he enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing golf and cards.
Lester and LeAnna had a weekly ritual on Sundays — Mass, breakfast at Richman’s and then an occasional trip to the casino.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, LeAnna; children, Roger (Diane) Michels, Betty Bakey, Mary (John) Hinke, Rick (Beth) Michels, and Jane (Mike) Steines; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlene McGinnis, Norma Jean Casel, Larry (Joyce) Michels, and Robert (Kelma) Michels; numerous nieces and nephews; and a brother in-law, Clyde (Bette) Weinschenk. Lester was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nathan; daughter in-law, Sherri; siblings, Orville (Florence) Michels, Maxine (Harold) Kueter, Marvin (Rosemary) Michels, and Kenneth (Orva Mae) Michels, whom passed on November 21, 2020; brothers and sisters in-law, Dean McGinnis, Bill Casel, Arleta (Milton) Scheckel, Clifford (Dorothy) Weinschenk, and Carvel Weinschenk.
It is required to utilize masks and to observe social distancing during the funeral Mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A memorial fund has been established in Lester’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Lester Michels Family.
Lester’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.