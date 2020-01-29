Duane W. Olivier Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Duane W. Olivier, 79, of Galena, Ill., died January 27, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rockford, IL. Arrangements are pending at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today