PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Douglas A. Vondra, 80, of Platteville, Wis., passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville. Private family services will follow. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville.
Douglas was born on December 12, 1938, in Ipswich, the son of Anton “Tony” and Maude (Dieter) Vondra. He was united in marriage to Bonna J. Hoffman on August 30, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Doug graduated from Platteville High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army from 1960 until 1962 and was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Doug worked for over 30 years at Eastman Cartwright in Platteville as a carpenter. He loved fishing and spending time with family. He enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, and his police scanner was always by his side.
Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonna J. Vondra; son, Jason (Samara Bilich) Vondra; daughter, Elizabeth (Terry) Runde; grandchildren, Collin (Samantha Albright) Vondra, Dylan (Sadie Roe) Vondra, and Jackie and Mark Runde; great-grandchildren, Emmersyn and Addison Vondra, and soon to be, Amelia Rose Vondra; two brothers, Cletus “Clete” Vondra and Norm (Norma) Vondra; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arlyn; sister, Janette, and her husband, Keith Stanton; and sister, Delores and her husband, John Margan; and sister-in-law, Janet Vondra.