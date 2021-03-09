WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Carey L. Ahlers Sr., 77, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 7, 2021, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa. He is now with the love of his life, Darlene.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Worthington City Hall. The Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Carey L. Ahlers was born on February 8, 1944, in Farley, Iowa, son of Lawrence and Edna (Klein) Ahlers. On April 4, 1964, he was united in marriage to Darlene K. “Kay” Tobin of Worthington, they were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2019.
He spent most of his life working for the Dubuque County Road Department. In his spare time he loved to hunt, fish and barbecue and spend time with his grandchildren and his pal “Buddy.”
He is survived five children, Carey (Deana) Ahlers Jr., of Worthington, Curt (Angie) Ahlers, of Marion, Crystal (Rick) Thompson, of Cedar Rapids, Carmen (& friend, Rod Friedlein), of Dyersville, and Cher (Craig) Brimeyer, of Farley; 12 grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Dean, Josh, Jesse, Nicole, Tiffany, Tyler, Alivia, Brandon, Brooke and Ellie; 11 great grandchildren, Ariah, Bentley, Oliver, Selena, Mia, Jackson, Kennedy, Jaylinn, Rayne, Ivy Rose and Stella; 2 step-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Margie Althoff of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Lawrence (Mary) Ahlers; two sisters, Marcille (Laverne) Pins and Janice Geers; three sisters-in-law, Gladys (Robert) Jaeger, Del Rose (Ernie) Ostwinkle, and Shirley (Gilbert) Rave; brothers-in-law, Sylvester Tobin, Alfred Jr. (Anna Mae) Tobin, and Clarence Althoff.
The family would like to thank the Worthington Fire Department and the BiCounty Ambulance staff for all the special care they gave to Carey.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.