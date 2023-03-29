Donald Bahl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
William Budzinski, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas I. Correll, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, June 3, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Norma J. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Galena Bible Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Merlin L. Jasper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester; and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ellen A. Jones-Davis, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, American Legion Hall, Cuba City.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra A. Kruse, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Donna Mae J. Reuter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 31, St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Friday at the church.
Mary C. Wildman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
