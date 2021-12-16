Ronald “Ron” Riniker, 63, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Private Service for Ron will be 10:00 am Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Phillip F. Kruse officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown.
Ronald was born April 9, 1958, in Dubuque, IA, the son of John and Bernice Rolwes Riniker.
He graduated from Hempstead in 1976. He graduated from South West Tech with a Culinary Degree in 1977.
Ron retired after working from various food service industries, including for Jack Thompson and EconoFoods in Rochester, MN, Iowa City, and Dubuque. He made many friends working there. He later went to HyVee in Dubuque until his health started to fail.
He was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was a great cook and was known for his pork tenderloin with onions for the Parkinson’s Walk. He was a very giving person and a great, fun uncle.
Survivors include two brothers, John “Butch” (Diane) Riniker of Balltown, IA, and Roger (JoAnn) Riniker of Holy Cross, IA; two sisters, Janet Hefel of North Buena Vista, IA, and Katie (Tom) Pancratz of Eldridge, IA; nieces and nephews, Kris (Dave) Anderegg, John (Katy) Riniker, III, Jeff (Dee) Riniker, Greg (Billie) Riniker, Matt (Jia) Riniker, Mike (Martha Dobratz) Riniker, Scott (Billee Jo) Hefel, Krystal (Ken) Wedewer, Kara (John) Beck, Abby (Tony) Davidshofer, Kurt Riniker, Robert (Jill) Riniker, Emily Riniker, Cody (Blakely) Pancratz, Joe (Molly) Pancratz; and numerous great-nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Roger Hefel.
Family requests no flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
A special thank you to Ron’s dear friends, Ann Marie and Vernal and also to his god-daughter, Emily Riniker.
