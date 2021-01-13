James “Jim” L. Kurtz, 80, of Dubuque, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque from complications of COVID-19, one day before his 81st birthday.
Visitation will be held today from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Father Steven Garner as the officiant. Military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard — Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Jim was born January 11, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Adolf and Malita (Lucas) Kurtz. He married Arlene Ahern and from this union a son, Kevin, and daughter, Lisa, were born. They divorced and he married Karen Rubert and from this union his second son, Tom, was born. They later divorced.
Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was employed in the assembly area at Eska Company for 25 years and later worked at Luther Manor in maintenance.
Jim enjoyed fishing, his 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass, spending time with his family and playing slots at the casino.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Sherry) Kurtz, of East Dubuque, IL, and Tom Kurtz, of Wisconsin Dells, WI; grandson, Cory (significant other, Nylah) Kurtz; granddaughter, Christa Kurtz; grandson, Matthew Kurtz; niece, Joanne Hagensten; nephew, Dave Hagensten; and special friend and neighbor, Joyce Donath & family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lisa; and a sister, Dianne Hagensten.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.