Julius R. Kruser, 84, of Dubuque, IA died peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Per his wishes there will be a private burial and a celebration of memories with family and friends at a later date.
He was born on August 15, 1937 son of Henry and Stella Kruser being one of 15 children. He married Janet Patzner on January 26, 1963.
After retiring from Dubuque Pack he went on to work at Lacoma Golf Course where he made many friends and dreamed of his “4th Hole in One.”
He is a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Berlin Crisis.
Jules was a man of many interests. His work ethic was worthy of praise. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. He loved attending his grandson’s athletic events. He liked to keep his mind sharp and read western books. Euchre clubs were a must and friends made continue to this day. Having a camper and fishing boat created opportunities and adventurous memories forever. A day spent fishing was a day well spent by family and friends. These trips triggered many anticipated fish fry’s. Then there were hunting trips teaching his grandson’s the safe way to be a hunter. Golfing became a highlight and he loved seeing his family learn and enjoy the game. He loved to watch the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Atlanta Braves. He always looked forward to the annual sausage making event with the Kruser family. He treasured the winter trips to CA and AZ and making more memories. We can take comfort in knowing Jules had a wonderful life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet of 58 years; two daughters, Codi (Tom) Meyer and Stacey (Steve) Carpenter and son, Craig (Sheri) Kruser all of Dubuque, IA. Grandsons, Collin, Brock and Blake Kruser, Hunter and Conner Carpenter; his brothers and sisters, John, Wayne (Betty), Mert, Elaine (Dave) Groom, Lavone (Bill) Hammel, Harvey (Mary), Karen (Tom) Van Stedum, Randy (Carol), Gary (Ruth) and Bruce (Donna); his in-laws, Marilyn Watson, Allan Hazer, Tom Patzner and many nieces and nephews.
Julius was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in-law Alfred & Alberta Patzner, his brothers Vernon, Francis, Danny and Galen; in-laws, Bev, Darlene, Norma Jean, Rosie, Jane Kruser, Lois and Dave Patzner.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks you to donate to your favorite charity in his honor.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.