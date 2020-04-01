Donald C. Linden, 93, of Dubuque, beloved father, grandfather and friend, returned to his Lord and Savior on March 29, 2020, at Luther Manor nursing home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Our dear father deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time of the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation and funeral is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. The video of Don’s private funeral Mass will be available to view Thursday, April 2, by visiting Don’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Don was born January 20th, 1927, in Dubuque, the son of Earl and Elizabeth Straub Linden. Don and Dorothy Nauman were joined in the Sacrament of Marriage on April 15, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. After 33 years of marriage, Dorothy was called to her eternal home March 22, 1985.
After graduation from Dubuque Senior High School, Don served two years in the United States Army Air Force. Upon completion of military service, Don was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company as a ham boner until his retirement.
Don was a faithful member, and enjoyed attending daily Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Don served as an offering counter for over forty years, and was always a good friend to the parish priests and others in religious orders. Don was truly a faithful follower of Jesus, the resurrection and the life. He was also a member of the Serra Club, Power of Prayer and was a Senior Citizens Volunteer.
Survivors include his daughter Diane (Mark) Knappe, of Menomonee Falls, WI; three grandchildren, Justin P. (Alyson) Kline, of Bartlett, IL, Rachel (Trevor) Scalercio, of Raleigh, NC, and Kyle Knappe of Glendale Springs, CO; six grandchildren; two brothers, Earl (Darlene) Linden, Jr., of East Dubuque, IL, and Jack Linden, of Dubuque; two sisters, Char (Paul) Simon and Janice (Fred) Wuertzer, both of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Delbert, Thomas, and Robert Linden, and one sister, Delores Nauman.
To God be the Glory+