Nora P Cottrell, 79, of Dubuque, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug 6, 2023.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Wed, Aug 9 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Memorial Services will immediately follow at 5 pm with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. A private family Inurnment will be held at the Asbury Cemetery.
Nora was born on the family farm in Bernard, IA on September 25, 1943 to Joseph and Irene (Casey) Urbain. After attending St Martin’s High School, she graduated from DBQ Beauty Academy and worked at Angie’s before marrying Bruce Cottrell on January 30, 1965. Together they lived by their vows and faith in Christ to guide them in raising their six children.
Nora loved being a homemaker. Motherhood was her most important accomplishment in life. She was devoted to her children, always there to celebrate the happy times and comfort during the sad times. When the kids were older she enjoyed working in the dining room at Luther Manor.
Nora is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Jody (Mark) Turkal of Tiffin, IA, Jill (friend Tom) Cottrell, Jay (Sarah) Cottrell, Tina (Dennis) Welu, Tracy (Gary) Joos, and Anne (TJ) Williams all of Dubuque; 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Jerome Urbain; Jane Sweeney, Ellen Lindauer; brother-in-law, Joe O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents; parents in-law; an infant granddaughter; siblings, Mary K Lassance, Donna Flynn, Elaine Decker, JoAnn Adams, and Monica O’Brien; in-laws, Dave Lassance, Ruth Urbain, John Flynn, Bud Decker, Lloyd Sweeney, and Don Lindauer.
A Nora Cottrell Memorial Fund has been established.
The family extends a thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their compassion and kindness.