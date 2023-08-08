Nora P Cottrell, 79, of Dubuque, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug 6, 2023.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Wed, Aug 9 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Memorial Services will immediately follow at 5 pm with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. A private family Inurnment will be held at the Asbury Cemetery.

