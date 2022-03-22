Paul Leo “Brownie” Brown, 64, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Paul was born on April 6, 1957, the son of Norman and Vivian (Bach) Brown. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served from 1974 to 1977.

Surviving Paul are sons Jeremy Fortmann, of Bernard, Iowa, and Charley Richie, of San Diego, Calif.; sister Vivian Fuhr; and brothers Bill Brown and Joey Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

