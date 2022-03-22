Paul L. Brown Telegraph Herald Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paul L. Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Leo “Brownie” Brown, 64, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022.Paul was born on April 6, 1957, the son of Norman and Vivian (Bach) Brown. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served from 1974 to 1977.Surviving Paul are sons Jeremy Fortmann, of Bernard, Iowa, and Charley Richie, of San Diego, Calif.; sister Vivian Fuhr; and brothers Bill Brown and Joey Brown.He was preceded in death by his parents.There will be no public visitation or services.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Documents: Dubuque man solicited, obtained explicit photos from girl 1 injured in mobile home fire in Dubuque Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year Love That Lasts: For Dubuque couple, communication key to 53-year marriage Biz Buzz Monday: Galena dealership acquires longtime auto shop