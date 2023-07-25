EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary Ann Bradley, 86, of Epworth, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, at her home in Epworth, surrounded by family.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.
Mass of Christian burial for Mary Ann will be at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Epworth.
Recommended for you
Mary Ann was born on October 5, 1936, in Dubuque, daughter of William and Hazel (Maro) Schmitt. She was a graduate of St. Columbkille’s Catholic High School in Dubuque. She married Kenneth Bradley on June 4, 1953, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2007.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth.
Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her cooking, knitting prayer shawls, avid sports fan, and her playful spirit.
Her children are forever grateful for the care she gave to her husband Ken.
Surviving are four children, Debra Barschow, of Waterloo, Doug (Rachel) Bradley, of Indialantic, FL, Diane Henning, of Dubuque, and Dennis Bradley, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Bradley Barschow, Bill Barschow, Katie (Lance) Felderman, Ashley LuGrain and Michael Bradley; six great-grandchildren, Alexia and Olivia Barschow, Landon and Liam Felderman, Evelyn LuGrain and Mars Barschow; one sister, Kathy (Alvin) Pothoff, of Dubuque; two brothers, Steve (Patricia) Schmitt, of Bettendorf, and John (Wanda) Schmitt, of Peosta; brother-in-law, Louis McDermott of Dyersville.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Richard Henning; a sister, Bonnie Loney; a brother, William (Donna) Schmitt; brothers and sisters-in-law Donald (Delores) Bradley, Dale (Madonna) Bradley and Mabel McDermott.
The family would like to take this opportunity to extend sincere thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Bender (University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics), Dr. Kelley (Dubuque) and the Epworth Volunteer Ambulance Service for their care and support.