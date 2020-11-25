CASCADE, Iowa — Joanne T. Otting, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
A Private family visitation will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, due to the pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Joanne Otting family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Private graveside services for Joanne will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding.
She was born February 27, 1938, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by three siblings, Bob (Jean) Otting and Jerry (Joan) Otting, both of Cascade, Iowa, Rev. Loras Otting, of Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Jean Otting, of Cascade, IA; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wilbur “Bill” Otting, James Otting and Donald Otting; two sisters, Rose Otting and Elizabeth Woerdehoff; two sisters-in-law, Grace Otting and Madonna Tucker; two nephews, John Otting and Dave Otting; and one niece, Lisa Otting.
A Joanne T. Otting memorial fund has been established.
