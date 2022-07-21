GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Gary James Noack, 76, of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Guttenberg Care Center. Gary was born on March 18, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of James and Marilyn (Pattison) Noack.
Gary graduated in 1964 from Guttenberg High School. He attended the University of Northern Iowa where he obtained a BA degree in teaching in 1971. He taught Industrial Technology in the Amana Colonies one semester prior to graduation and then one year at Fayette High School. In 1972, he began teaching at Guttenberg High School (now known as Clayton Ridge High School) and retired in 2004. He substitute taught part-time at Valley Community School in Elgin for three years, until 2013. He then taught part-time at Beckman High School in Dyersville for one year until 2018 when he fully retired.
He enjoyed collecting 1/18 scale collectible cars, and small antique cars and toys; and watching Nascar and sporting events on TV. He belonged to the River’n Bluffs Auto Buffs Club. Gary married Suzanne Weitze in Waterloo, IA, on August 24, 1968. Together, they raised three children.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, children: Jeff (Shelley) Noack of Bettendorf, Craig (Susan) Noack of Guttenberg, Jolene Noack of Dubuque, five grandchildren: Matthew Noack of Guttenberg, Mark (Abigail) Noack of Millville, Grace (Cory) Dennis of Taylor Ridge, IL, Maci Noack of Davenport, Evan Noack of Bettendorf, a great grandson, Graham Lyle Noack of Millville, and a brother, Daryl Noble of Clarksville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1951, his mother in 1998, and siblings, Margaret Frommelt Tope in 2017 and Terry Noble in 2015. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S 1st St, Guttenberg, IA, where the family will receive friends from 4 — 8 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 and one hour prior to service at church. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Burial will follow at the Guttenberg City Cemetery.
