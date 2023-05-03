Maurice L. Allen, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel G. Bautsch, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sandra S. Becwar, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wanda Brechler, Denver — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, May 6, Miles (Iowa) Cemetery.
Timothy J. Cauffman, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Beverly A. Christensen, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosanna Gleason, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Doris H. Krogman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Janet A. Menadue, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Evelyn L. Mootz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 2:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Nativity Catholic Church.
James R. Perry, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Pennsylvania Pavilion at Flora Park, Dubuque.
Joseph A. Peters III, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.
