Helen T. (Breitbach) Denlinger, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:55 a.m., on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Helen was born on July 21, 1935, in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Clara (Poll) Breitbach.

