Helen T. (Breitbach) Denlinger, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:55 a.m., on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Helen was born on July 21, 1935, in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Clara (Poll) Breitbach.
Helen was born and raised in Rickardsville before moving to Dubuque during her high school years. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles Denlinger, on January 23, 1954, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They were blessed with 8 children and 52 loving years of marriage before Charles passed away on March 21, 2006. Helen was a devoted full time wife and mom who also helped Charles run Artesian Bottling Company for several years before going to work as a sales assistant at Sears. She was a valuable employee and worked at Sears for over 20 years, retiring at age 78. Her faith was also an integral part of her life, and Helen was a long time member of Holy Ghost Church. In her free time, Helen found joy in the simple things in life such as tending to her garden, sitting quietly sewing and reading a good book. She was a sports enthusiast and faithfully followed the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Family time was especially important to her, and Helen always kept up with all of the children and grandchildren’s activities. She was an excellent role model for her family and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory include her 8 children, Cindy Smith, Manchester, IA, Charles “Chuck” (Karen) Denlinger, Dubuque, IA, Mike (Rosie) Denlinger, Dubuque, IA, Cheryl (Greg) Valentine, Dubuque, IA, Jenny Proseus, Phoenix, AZ, Jeff Denlinger, Tucson, AZ, Nancy (Steve) Davis, St. Charles, IL and Laura Frommelt, Farley, IA; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Jellison, Dubuque, IA; a brother-in-law, Ted Kueper, Sequim, WA; 3 sisters-in-law, Marlene Besler, Murrieta, CA, Irene (Homer) Dahlman, Zwingle, IA and Geraldine (Dick) Flogel, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Denlinger; a granddaughter, Danielle Davis; a great-great-grandson, Tate Allen; her siblings, Anne (Dom) Fementira, Mary Kueper and Art (Anna Mae) Breitbach; her in-laws, Walter and Ila Denlinger; 2 nephews, Mark Kueper and Lee Besler; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Besler.
Helen’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the wonderful care they have provided for Helen.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Helen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Helen Denlinger Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.