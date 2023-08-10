Lois Bruehahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dorothy D. Buckner, Elkader, Iowa — Open house: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 503 North Main St., Elkader.
Robert N. Drury, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Darrel L. Ellis, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Roger K. Greteman, Peoria, Ariz. — Interment: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Gerald H. Hoeger, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma A. Kelchen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Kathryn B. McCoy, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.
Dennis O’Neill, Muscatine, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Grey House at Four Mounds. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Four Mounds.
Donald E. Perardi, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Eagle Point Park.
Jeanine C. Smith, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the church.
Steve Tietjens, Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a time of sharing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Ronald L. Vorwald, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.