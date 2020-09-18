Eugene J. “Gene” Heiberger, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Pastor Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gene was born on August 1, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Lucille (Kass) Heiberger. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School class of 1964 and attended Loras College. On March 23, 1985, Gene married Judy Denlinger-Delaney at St. Peter Lutheran church. Gene was employed with Georgia Pacific (currently Color Box) for 37 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2003. He loved bowling, golfing and going on long walks with Judy. Gene encouraged his children to read, solve crossword puzzles and keep mentally active “to broaden your horizons”. Gene was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and the United Steel Workers union.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Judy; his children, Jennifer (James) Payne, of Dubuque, Donna (Steve) Berlage, of Asbury, Iowa, and Nancy (Jim) Bentley, of Luxemburg, Iowa; his grandchildren, Tricia Munson, Stephanie (Kyle) Reinert, Josh (Stephanie) Berlage, Brian (Amanda) Payne, Matt (Ashley) Oberbroeckling, Alex Berlage, Amanda (Damian) Oberbroeckling and Grace Berlage; also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Lou Heiberger.
A Eugene J. Heiberger memorial fund has been established.
Gene’s family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their unending compassion and care.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory on Kennedy Road is assisting the family.