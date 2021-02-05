Doris (Dori) Harbaugh, age 71, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Naples, Florida, after a brief illness.
Dori was born on Sept. 12, 1949, to Carl and Ardell Craugh in Platteville, WI. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to Florida to the warm weather and beaches, and enjoyed reading and gardening.
Dori is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, James; daughters, Michelle Cullen, Brenda (Robert) Hebert and Christy (Bill) Stranberg; as well as grandchildren, Brian Klein, Heather Klein, Skyler Cullen, Brandon Mackey, Brady Mackey, and Logan Fleming; and one great-grandchild, Brinley Klein. She is further survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ardell Craugh; nephew, Casey Craugh; and many aunts and uncles.
A special thank you to her sister, Donna Runde, for the additional love and care she provided during Dori’s final days.
A small, family memorial will be held in Florida at a later date.