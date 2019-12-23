GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Raphael Thomas “Ray” Riniker, 56, of Garnavillo, Iowa, formerly of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.
He was born on October 11, 1963, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Andrew Sr. and Coletta C. (Clemen) Riniker.
After Ray left home, he resided at the State Hospital in Woodward for a couple of years. He then lived for many years at Area Residential Care (ARC) in Dubuque. From 1998, Ray made his home at G & G Living in Garnavillo (now called Imagine the Possibilities), where he received exemplary care.
Ray enjoyed food of all kinds and traveling anywhere in the Imagine the Possibilities van. His face would light up when his favorite staff would come to the door, and he’d run to give them a hug. Ray also loved listening to rock and roll, going for rides with his brother Paul, and of course, giving and receiving hugs.
Ray is survived by his siblings, Andrew Riniker Jr., of Masonville, Paul (Janet) Riniker, of Greeley, Margaret (Russell) Wilhelm, of Bellevue, Gerald Riniker, of Manchester, and Anthony (Leah) Riniker, of Glyndon, Minnesota; and five nieces and two nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Teresa Riniker.
Ray’s family would like to thank all the caregivers who provided Ray with such wonderful care through the years.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, where visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. prior to services. The Reverend Gabriel Anderson will be officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.