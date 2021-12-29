Betty Sinhold Muellich, 97, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, at Three Oaks Assisted Living in Cary, Illinois, with family at her side.
Betty was born on April 5, 1924, in Clinton, Iowa, to Herbert and Leona (Dierks) Sinhold. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School Class of 1942. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired from the Dubuque Community Schools in 1985. Betty married R. Harry Muellich on April 23, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1983. Together they raised two daughters, Ruth Ann (Michael) Caitham, Vallejo, California, and Catherine (Dan) Prorok, Crystal Lake, Illinois. Betty had seven grandchildren, Joshua Caitham, Gretchen (Brad) Fuller, Hanni (Kyle) Nelson, Joel (Lisa) Caitham, Jamison Van Cleve, Nicole (Abby) Nelson, and Rebecca (Victor) Palomino. She also had nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Lucas, and Avery Palomino, Apryl Nelson, Alyna Thompson, and Cameron, Kennedy, Gavin, and Tyler Nelson, and one great-great grandson, Malcolm Orr. Betty is also survived by her sister, Shirley (William) Meyer.
Betty was a member of GracePoint Presbyterian Church (formerly Third Presbyterian Church). She served as an elder and Clerk of Session, a deacon, and on many church committees. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, former member of the Finley Hospital Auxiliary, Y Women, Jackson School PTA serving as president, and Bethany Care Review. Betty and Harry were foster parents to 23 children. Betty, also, received the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Per Betty’s wishes there will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be given to GracePoint Presbyterian Church, 3100 Windsor Avenue, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.