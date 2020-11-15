BELLEVUE, Iowa — Donald E. Lemer, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mercy One in Dubuque.
Private Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. No Public Visitation.
Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37.
Donald was born August 26, 1948, the son of John and Hazel (Millman) Lemer. Donald loved to tell stories and they got better with time. He loved being around kids, country/western music, western shows on TV, and the occasional trip to the casino. Donald enjoyed spending the holidays with his family and his goal was to get a driver’s license. We can picture him now driving his car, smiling and drinking a Cherry Pepsi. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his siblings, Leland (Joan) Hingtgen, Sharon (Gene) Konrardy and Diane (Steve) Dougherty; 16 nieces and nephews and their families; and a sister in-law, Ruth Hingtgen.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eldon Lemer and Lloyd “Butch” Hingtgen.
Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Donald Lemer Family. Donald’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.