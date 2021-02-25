Sharon L. (Tuthill) Howell, age 68, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Sharon’s life, private family services were held.
Sharon was born on August 13, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Donald and June (Rosacker) Tuthill.
Sharon attended grade school at St. Mary’s School, graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and went on to earn her CNA certificate from NICC.
Sharon was united in marriage to Myron “Jack” Armbruster Sr., in 1978, in Asbury, Iowa. Jack sadly passed away on April 29, 2011. She was later united in marriage to Dick Howell in 2014, at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque.
Sharon was always a hard worker. She was employed with Heritage Manor before making the move to the Julien Care Facility, where she would devote 25 years until her retirement in 2011.
In her free time, Sharon lived and breathed playing Bingo. She loved the game, and the friendly competition with her daughters was well known at the Bingo hall. She also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, fishing, hiking, bike riding and camping. Sharon also liked playing cards, and trying her luck at the casino. Family was always at the top of her priority list and she loved spending time with them. Sharon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her husband, Dick Howell, Dubuque, IA; her daughters, June (Caroll) Gibson and Connie Howell, both of Dubuque, IA; her 5 grandchildren, Heather (Eric Spain) Armbruster, Tiffany (Leo Brokus) Johnson, Daren (Kayla) Shaffer, all of Dubuque, IA, Elizabeth (Brandon Hudgins) Howell, Silver City, NM, and Robert (Abbey) Howell, Dubuque, IA; her 3 great-grandchildren, Cayden Mayers, Robert Howell and Allison Howell; her siblings, Joyce Terris, Dubuque, IA, Pat Wernimont, Dubuque, IA, and Jim (Lucinda) Tuthill, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, Myron “Jack” Armbruster Sr.; a son, Bryan Tuthill in infancy; a sister, Cindy Key; and 3 brothers, Rich (Betty) Tuthill, Dan Tuthill and Michael Tuthill.
Sharon’s family would like to thank Dr. Runde, Dr. Whalen and Dr. Brock, the ICU nurses at Mercy, especially Travis, for all of the wonderful medical care they provided to Sharon. Also a special thanks to her nephews, John Terris and Jay Derenski, for all of their support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Sharon’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sharon L. Howell Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.