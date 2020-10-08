MANCHESTER, Iowa — Carl Nicholas Heims, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Tauke, of Dubuque, and Tracy (Michael) Spinks, of Chicago; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Drees, Stephanie Tauke, Nathan Tauke and Tanner Spinks; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Eldon (Katie) Heims, of Delhi, Loras (Celeste) Heims, of Dundee, and Yvonne (Ted) Wernimont, of Coralville; one sister-in-law, Mary Heims, of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 1:30 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday morning.
Interment with Military Rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.