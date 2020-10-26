June Prull Wagner, joined her beloved husband, Donald, on October 25, 2020.
June passed away at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital at the age of 87 years young.
Visitation for June will be Friday, October 30, 2020, from 8:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with Fr. Jim Goerend officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, IA.
June was born June 23, 1933, on the homestead farm in Monticello, IA, the daughter of Henry and Frances Prull.
She met Donald at a dance in Cascade and they married September 15, 1954. They eventually settled in Dubuque, IA, after Donald’s military service. After Don retired from John Deere, Don and June enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with family.
June enjoyed gambling, not only at the casinos, but also in the stock market. She was well known for her baking skills, often being referred to as Betty Crocker. Family was very important to June. She compiled five genealogy books for all to enjoy. June often lit up a room with her sequin and rhinestone attire.
She is survived by her three children, Doug (Doreen) Wagner, of TX, Luann (Mike) Burton and Daniel (Lori) Wagner, both of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Betty Prull and Jean Prull, both of Monticello, IA, and Kay (Richard) Russell, of Naperville, IL; and brother-in-law, Louis Wagner, of Dubuque.
Special thanks to her extended family from the Julien Dubuque Drive apartments. Thank you for your love and friendship!
