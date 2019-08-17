DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alex C. Heiderscheit, 32, of Dyersville, IA, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. at the church on Wednesday until time of service. Complete arrangements are pending.