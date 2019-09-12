Janet Fessler, 82, of Asbury, Iowa, and most recently of Assisi Assisted Living in Dubuque, passed away on September 11, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Janet was born on August 17, 1937, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ken and Elizabeth (Jochum) Hammel. She married Robert “Bob” Fessler on October 4, 1958, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Janet worked at Pickle Barrell Subs, Big Apple Bagels and most recently, at the Hy-Vee bakery on Asbury.
Mom was an angel on Earth. According to Merriam Webster, an angel is “a person with exemplary conduct or virtue and a spiritual being to act as a messenger of God.” Mom encompassed what it meant to be an angel.
She is survived by her children, Ann Hansen, of Manitowoc, Wis., Susan (John) O’Neill, of Janesville, Wis., Robert “Bob” (Deborah) Fessler, of Pella, Iowa, Francis (Tammy) Fessler, of Brentwood, Tenn., Jeannette Fessler, of Dubuque, Andy (MariEllen) Fessler, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Nichole (Chad) Schockemoehl, of Dubuque; 23 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bob (Joyce) Hammel.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her mother and father-in-law; sister, Rita Bettcher; and brothers, Jim and Jack Hammel.
A Janet Fessler memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Covey, Dr. Mohr and the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Assisi Village for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Janet.