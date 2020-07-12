Alvina May (Baikie) Mauer, 88, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Alvina was born on August 4, 1931, on Mulligan Island in Labrador, Canada, the daughter of James and May Baikie. She lived in a log cabin, built by her father. They moved to North West River, Labrador, where she lived until she married Russell Mauer in 1954.
While in the Air Force, Russell was transferred back to the United States. They moved to Dubuque, Iowa. It was there that their daughter was born in 1956. Her husband, Russell, preceded her in death in 1957.
Alvina then spent a year in a Tuberculosis Hospital. Alvina started working at Roshek’s Department Store part time, then full time at 1st National Bank. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. She was also involved with Grand View Avenue United Methodist Church and raising her daughter.
Alvina is survived by her daughter, Gayle Mauer and her husband, Ed Boop; sister, Hanna (Baikie) Massie; brother, Thomas Baike; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by parents, James and May Baikie; brothers, Stanley and Norman Baikie; sisters, Betty (Baikie) Lloyd, Ethel (Baikie) McClean and Fiona (Baikie) Massie; and nieces, Victoria McLean and Brenda Baikie.
An Alvina Mauer Memorial Fund has been established.
Special thank-you to the staff at Stonehill Care Center and to the doctors and nurses at Finley Hospital for their compassionate care.