MIFFLIN, Wis. — E. Elaine Delehanty, 93, of Mifflin, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Recommended for you

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Melby Funeral Home in Platteville, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Peniel Cemetery in Mifflin.