BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Jeffrey F. Kremer, 36, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore, Iowa, with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore. Memorials may be made to his daughters. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Reiff Funeral Home and Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., are assisting the family.
Jeff was born on September 22, 1984, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of John H. and Constance L. (Schuster) Kremer, Jr. He was a jack of all trades and a self-employed handy man. Jeff graduated from Hamilton Technical College with a B.S. Degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed being outside, skateboarding, fishing, and working with his hands. He loved visiting with people, but above all he loved being with his daughters.
Survivors include his children, Zoey L. Kremer, and Ariel M. Kremer; parents, John and Constance; siblings, John H. Kremer, III, Tina L. (Cody) Noble, Jereme D. Kremer, Joey (Sara) Kremer, and Tracy (Eric) Miller; nephews, Bentley, Brayden, and Beckham Miller; and a large extended family who loved Jeff very much.