Liam J. Ziegenfuss was born on July 30, 2018, at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, and departed peacefully on March 28, 2020, at home in the loving arms of his mother.
During his time among us, Liam touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Liam was always content cuddling in the arms of his loved ones and satisfied to be in any room where he could be surrounded by his family. He enjoyed having people near him, especially his siblings and cousins. We will miss and love our little Liam forever, treasure every memory we possess, and pray that the joy he knows now is equal to the joy he has earned while carrying his crosses here on earth. God bless you Liam and God speed dearest baby boy!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Liam include his adoring mother, Kelly Ziegenfuss; his favorite brother, Evan, and his favorite sister, Nora, both at home; his grandparents, Lori and Rick Stumpf, Peosta, Iowa, and Dave Ziegenfuss, Dubuque; his great-grandparents, Ken and Dolly (Margaret) Ziegenfuss; his aunt, Jennifer Boots, Peosta, Iowa; along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
He is being greeted in Heaven by his maternal great-grandparents, Harvey and Marianne Frederick; and his great-aunt, Suzy (Frederick) Monahan.
Liam’s family would like to thank all of Liam’s doctors, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their gentle and professional care of Liam.
Until Liam’s celebration is scheduled, cards may be sent to 2130 Woodland Drive, Apt 11, Dbq, IA, 52002, and online condolences may be shared at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.