Nancy K. Otterbeck, age 69, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:37 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a sudden illness. To honor Nancy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua Graber officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Nancy was born on October 4, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Delores (Baumhover) Gassman.
Nancy attended school in Dubuque at Sacred Heart and Wahlert. She was united in marriage to Wilbur Otterbeck on February 1, 1970, in Dubuque. Nancy was a devoted wife and mom who also worked for the City of Dubuque for nearly 40 years. She started as a janitor at City Hall, a meter reader and finally ran the scales and recycling program at the land fill. She was affectionately known as “the dump lady” and attained her CDL so that she could run all of the heavy equipment. At one point she was one of the most Hazmat licensed employees in Dubuque County. It was while working there that she met her “Cowboy” Tom, and the two formed a special bond. They spent many happy years together. Her grandchildren were her world and she would do anything she could for her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, drawing, telling stories and babysitting all of her grandchildren. She also loved spoiling her beloved little puppy, CoCo. Nancy was a wonderful woman who did all she could to make the world around her a better place. She was fierce, bluntly honest and leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love for her family. Grandma Nancy will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched.
Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her children, Peter Otterbeck, Dubuque, IA, Amy (Michael) Otterbeck Gile, Dickeyville, WI, Kizzy (Robert) Allen, Arapahoe, NC and Mark Otterbeck, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Adrian (Kai) Hogue, Audria, Angel, Aryanna, Jordan, Payton Kay, Shayla Kay (Albert) Aguilar, Isabella, Esther, Ezra and Mark (Alecia) Otterbeck Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Allyanna, Amelia, JJ, and Shayla Kay has 1 more on the way; her long time companion, Tom “Cowboy” Driscoll, Dubuque, IA; her sisters, Diane (Donald) Leik, Karen (Gary) Newt, Barbara (Mark) Wolff, Joanne (Joe) Griesinger, Sheila (Tim) McCarty, Jacqueline (Karl) Kennicker, Laura Lee (Kevin Young) Gassman and Marjorie Gassman; 2 aunts, Leona Parker and Ruth VanCleve; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Wilbur Otterbeck.
Nancy’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the Cardiovascular ICU at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the outstanding care they provided for Nancy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Nancy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Nancy Otterbeck Family.
