Nancy K. Otterbeck, age 69, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:37 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a sudden illness. To honor Nancy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua Graber officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Nancy was born on October 4, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Delores (Baumhover) Gassman.

