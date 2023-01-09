MONTICELLO, Iowa — Blake James McDermott, age 15, died peacefully at home with family by his side on January 6th, 2023 after a courageous battle with Sanfillipo Syndrome.
Blake was all “BOY”. He loved anything he could throw; football, baseball, basketball, you name it. Blake also enjoyed four-wheeler rides, being outside, ice cream, wearing his baseball cap, singing songs with his mom, throwing the ball with his dad, spending time with his sister, Morgan, and all of his amazing caretakers that quickly became family. He had an infectious laugh and showed strength, resiliency, and utmost joy for life. His inspiration will live on within his family, friends, and the Sanfillipo Community.
Blake was born February 13th, 2007 at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
He is survived by his parents Mike and Jill McDermott, his grandparents, Leo and Janet Cook, Linus and Shirley McDermott, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceeded in death by his sister, Morgan, who recently passed after a courageous battle with Sanfillipo Syndrome, and his cousin, Ryder.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11th at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSP Society, Make a Wish Foundation, or Camp Courageous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.