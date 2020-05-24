Eula Jeane “Lolly” Goedert, 94, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Private family funeral services will be held. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family.
She was born on November 22, 1925, in Stockton, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Graf) Beyhl. She married Robert N. Goedert on January 15, 1944. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2007.
Lolly worked for The First National Bank for many years, retiring in 1989. She then worked part-time at Key City Investment Company.
She was a member of Wa-Tan-Ye, a service organization in Dubuque for 20 years. She enjoyed being with her family. She also did many cross- stitching pieces through the years.
Surviving are her three sons, Lawrence (Deborah), Dennis (Connie) and Rob (Tanja), all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Lawrence Jr. (Tara), Julie (Craig), Dennis Jr. (Catana), Emalee (special friend, Steve Cuzas), Nicole and Hailey Goedert, Dena (Jerome) Lang, and Dawn (Bill) Stahl; 11 great-grandchildren, Nick (Lindsey), Andrea, Jake and Kayla (special friend, Mike Knoph) Dennison, Karlee, and Kholoe Goedert, Lainie and Averie Konzen, MacKenzie Lang and Paisley and Zatana Stahl; three great-great-grandchildren, Michael and Lincoln Knoph and Ryder Goedert; two sisters, Sally Haas and Karen Heath; two sisters-in-law, Betty Goedert and Bernice Beyhl; and her God Child, Judy Datisman.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Dean Beyhl, Willard Wagner and Fred Beyhl; and four sisters, Alyce Grewe, Madelyn Smith, Doris Peil and Adele Daack.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.