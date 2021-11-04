GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Faye Wahls, 92, of Garnavillo, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gospel Hall in Garnavillo.

