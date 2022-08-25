Stephen Gulyash, 76, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Steve will be 1:00 pm Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Stephen was born June 22, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Stephen and Julia Abitz Gulyash. On November 30, 1968, he married Theresa A. Besler at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa.
He was a 1964 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from November 9, 1965 until August 30, 1967.
Steve was a supervisor for John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years, retiring in 2001.
He was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and former member of the Knights of Columbus. He did prison ministry and mentoring. He enjoyed golfing and seemed to always be doing yard work.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa; two sons, Tony (Cindy) Gulyash of Maplewood, MN, and Tim Gulyash of Winthrop, IA; three grandchildren, Brett Gulyash, Josie Gulyash, and Lance Gulyash; two brothers, Jim (Anita) Gulyash and Jay (Barbara) Gulyash, both of Dubuque; two sisters, Rita Reicher and Mary Weidemann, both of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Deanna Gulyash of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronald Gulyash, one sister, Virginia Stoffel, and three brothers-in-law, Richard Stoffel, Wayne Reicher, Don Weidemann and one nephew Scott Gulyash.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Steve’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
