FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Barbara A. Maxwell, age 72, formerly of Oshkosh, Wis. and Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, August 27, 2021.
She was born on October 12, 1948, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Andrews) Losch. On August 1, 1970, she married Michael R. Maxwell in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2020.
Barb enjoyed watching tv, especially the Golden Girls. She loved her Cherry Pepsi and a good story with swear words. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include five children, Michael (Erin) Maxwell, Joe (Deb) Maxwell, Ryan (special friend, Lindsay) Maxwell, Heather Maxwell, and Christopher (Michelle) Maxwell; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her siblings, Raymond (Terri) Losch, Mary (Brad) Yone, Sue Hayes; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael R. Maxwell; and a granddaughter, Brooklyn.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10-11 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.