Gary L. Oliver, age 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 8:51 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Gary’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Gary was born on April 17, 1943, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Sophia (Hamsmith) Oliver.
Gary was a life long resident of Dubuque where he graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1961. After school, he honorably served his country by enlisting with the U.S. Army where he was a cook. Upon returning to Iowa his first mission was to buy his dream car, a brand new 1969 Pontiac GTO. With the help of his new GTO, Gary met a lovely young woman and would go on to make her his wife. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Harry on May 21, 1971, at the Church of the Nativity. Together they had 4 wonderful children and celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary last spring. Gary worked hard to provide for his family and was employed with Hallmark Drywall in Madison for several years. He started out as a lather and ended his career as a Foreman. Gary was proud of his trade and a long time member of Carpenters Local 678. In his free time Gary liked watching sports. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan with the wardrobe to prove it and also faithfully followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed working on projects around the house and helping others who needed his expertise. Gary was a family man and he cherished spending time at home with Mary Lou, the children, grandchildren and his many little dogs he has spoiled over the years. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory include his wife, Mary Lou Oliver, Dubuque, IA; his children, Jason Oliver, Dubuque, IA, Bryan Oliver, Excelsior, MN, Dena (Corey) Johnson, Mesquite, NV and Chad Oliver, Asbury, IA; his grandchildren, Seth, Claire and Lindsey Johnson; his siblings, Carole Stahl, Judi Broessel, Paul Oliver and Dennis (Susie) Oliver, all of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jeanne (Larry) Meyer, Wayne (Marie) Oliver and Lee Oliver.
Gary’s family would like to thank Dr. Narayanan and his staff at the University of Iowa, the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, his RN at Finley, Janet Mueller, his Speech Therapist, Jill Bries and Occupational Therapist, Carrie Rausch, for all of the outstanding care and support they provided for Gary.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Gary’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gary Oliver Family.
