Gary L. Oliver, age 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 8:51 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Gary’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

Gary was born on April 17, 1943, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Sophia (Hamsmith) Oliver.

