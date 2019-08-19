PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Janet L. “Jan” Vondra, 81, of Platteville, Wis., died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Belmont, Wis. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the church.
Jan was born on September 9, 1937, in Lima Township, Grant County, Wis., the daughter of Harlan and Helen (Davies) Gehrke. She was united in marriage to Cletus Vondra on September 24, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.
Jan farmed alongside her husband, Cletus, all her life. Jan worked at Gile’s Surge Dairy Equipment in Cuba City, Wis., and Tiedemann Jewelers in Platteville. She then worked at Clare Bank in Platteville for ten years, until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Mary’s CCW in Platteville. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, tending to her flowers and shopping. She loved to travel, and took many trips with her husband, Cletus. Jan especially loved her time with her family, with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jan is survived by her husband, Cletus; four children, Diane (Terry) Yunk, LuAnn (Tom) Spensley, Lori (Steve) VanBogaert and Mike (Julie) Vondra; eight grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) Spensley, Brianna (Brent) Belongea, Chad (Shannon) Yunk, Brittany (Ryan) O’Connell, Cody (Colleen) Vondra, Brady (Jamie Udelhofen) Vondra, Kyle VanBogaert and Colton (Becka) Vondra; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Deborah Raess; a sister-in-law, Harriet (Burnell) Deiter; nieces and nephews; and her dog, Nikki.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Merlin Gehrke.