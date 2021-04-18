HUMESTON, Iowa — Mary Kay Cusic, of Humeston, formerly of Cascade, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 65 of a heart condition.
To celebrate her life, a public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday until time of services. Services will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Reiff Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. As recommended by the CDC, face masks are required to attend.
Mary Kay was born April 30, 1955, in Cascade, to Thomas & Bernadine (Jaeger) Steger, the youngest of four children.
She attended Aquin High School, graduating with the class of 1973. She completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Upper Iowa University in 1978.
Mary Kay married her best friend, Jeff Cusic, on July 26, 1980.
Her teaching career included Headstart in Oelwein, St. Paul’s School in Worthington, Lineville/Clio Community Schools in Lineville, and Wayne Community Schools in Corydon. She retired in 2019 after 40 years of teaching. Mary Kay was adored by her many students whose lives she touched throughout the years.
Mary Kay is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Jeff Cusic; her siblings, Susan (Loras) Wolfe, of Worthington, Iowa, Carol (Greg) Bertling, of Onslow, Iowa, and John Steger, of Walterboro, South Carolina; nieces and nephews, Paula, Lisa, Tom, Todd, Peter, Dana, Jeff, Jerry, Melissa, Jason, Aaron, Brian, Krista, Jackie and Jessy; many great-nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph (Connie) Cusic, of Worthington, Iowa, David (Carol) Cusic, of Altoona, Iowa, and Jane Steger, of Camanche, Iowa.
Mary Kay was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Jim and Marion Cusic; and nephews, Kipp Bertling and Joshua Steger.
The simplest pleasures in life brought Mary Kay great joy. Her interests included fishing with her beloved husband, flower gardening, her cats, 3D archery, cheering for the Hawkeyes, teaching Civics, going out with the girls on Wednesdays, and spending time with her family who loved her dearly.
She always acknowledged and celebrated birthdays, holidays and special events with cards, gifts or cheering from the bleachers.
Her compassionate heart, smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
Mary Kay brought so much to our world, and we are all blessed, and better people because of her.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Kay Cusic memorial fund has been established. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Mary Kay Cusic Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Online condolences may be given to the family at http://www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.