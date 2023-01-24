DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dorothy L. Layde, 85, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on June 4, 1937, in Mt. Hope, Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Mabel Updike. On January 14, 1956, she married Thomas Layde, her devoted and loving husband of 67 years.
Recommended for you
Dorothy was a loving mom who devoted her life to her children and husband. Her passion was her crafts. She and Tom could be seen at many of the craft fairs throughout the Tri States. She also loved spending time with her family, especially getting together for birthday parties. Dorothy also had a soft spot in her heart for any animal but especially her two cats, Callie and Lacey.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Tom; a daughter, Cindy; three grandchildren, Jodi (Travis) VanNatta, Scott (Diliana) Layde, and Jeff (Jolene) Layde; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Layde Burbach; and ten great-grandchildren, Talan, Trevor, Gavin and Grayson VanNatta; Dejanada, Delilah and Ender Layde; and Zoey, Zane and Jerzey Layde, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Francis “Pep” Layde and Tommy Layde, who were the world to her; and two brothers, Billy Updike and Carlos Updike.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Promedica and MercyOne.
In lieu of flowers, a Dorothy L. Layde Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.