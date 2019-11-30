Leon William Bleile, 86, of Dubuque, passed away on November 25, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 5:30 p.m.
Leon was born on September 21, 1933, in Balltown, Iowa, the son of Victor and Margaret (Heber) Bleile. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 in Germany and received an honorable discharge. On February 15, 1958, he married Marie C. Wagner at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville.
He worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods until retirement. After retirement, he worked at Medical Associates where he was known as “the Tootsie Roll Man.” He was a member of the UFCW Local 150 A and a very active member in Sacred Heart Parish, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Leon was also known for his homemade caramel candies. He enjoyed gardening and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Marie; children, Deb (Scott) Patton, of Nevada, Iowa, Bob (Jodee) Bleile, of Asbury, Iowa, Don (Roselle) Bleile, of Angleton, Texas, and Karen (Harry) Pitzen, of Potosi, Wis.; grandchildren, Madaline Patton, Haileigh Patton, Katie (Nick) Steffen, Chris (Jessica) Bleile, Kourtnee (Jude) Smith, Steven Bleile, Taylor Bleile and Richard Menadue; seven great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Dolores Reinert, Cletus (Sally) Bleile and Margaret Heiderscheit; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Jim) Barth, Paul (Joyce) Wagner, Carol (Rick) Smith and Gene Boge.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert Bleile and Raphael (Anna Mae) Bleile; his father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Madaline Wagner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Reinert, Kenneth Heiderscheit, David (Rosie Boge) Wagner, Ruth Wagner, and Janet and Joe Bleile; three nephews; and one niece.
The family wishes to thank all the health care professionals, the staff at Hawkeye Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque especially Paul, and to their family and friends for all their care, kindness and love shown to Leon and his family.